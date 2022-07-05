Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,526. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

