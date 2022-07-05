Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.70

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.70 ($13.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.90) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

