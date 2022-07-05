Davis Rea LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortive by 44.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fortive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,388,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. 10,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

