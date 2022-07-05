DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Acquires 296 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 2.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.