DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.34 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

