DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Invests $1.03 Million in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

