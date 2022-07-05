DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 245 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

