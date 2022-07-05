DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

