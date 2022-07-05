Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Shares Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

