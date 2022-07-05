DeepOnion Reaches One Day Volume of $519.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.29 million and $519.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011766 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,696,682 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

