Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 230.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 104,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,477,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $294.29 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day moving average is $372.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

