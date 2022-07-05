DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $1.53 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00861688 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00088806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015775 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

