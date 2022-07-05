DeGate Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $1.43 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00142392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00874474 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016027 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

