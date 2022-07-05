DeHive Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,623.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, DeHive has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $407,168.59 and approximately $29,623.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00142221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.01033747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016238 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.