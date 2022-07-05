Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

