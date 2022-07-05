Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 79 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 79 ($0.96) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.81).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,542.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,210 shares of company stock worth $11,232,910.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

