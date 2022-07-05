Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 79

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 79 ($0.96) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DROOF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.34) to GBX 164 ($1.99) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.