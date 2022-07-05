Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €23.00

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($33.33) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATOGF. Barclays lowered their target price on AUTO1 Group from €25.00 ($26.04) to €20.00 ($20.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AUTO1 Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

ATOGF stock remained flat at $$11.10 on Tuesday. AUTO1 Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.