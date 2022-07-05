Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 155

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

MAKSY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

