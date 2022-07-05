Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,200

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.18) to GBX 6,450 ($78.11) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 7,280 ($88.16) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.98) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,036.33.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $$78.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.