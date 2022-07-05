Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Target Price to €53.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,411. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.