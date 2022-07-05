Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($167.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($171.88) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €2.20 ($2.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €156.65 ($163.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is €159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.75. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($141.46) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($176.61). The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

