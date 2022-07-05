Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.50 ($44.27) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($59.06) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.20 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching €35.65 ($37.14). 1,750,586 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.66.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.