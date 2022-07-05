Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$16,575.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Kim Stewart-Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.05 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,575.00 ($11,352.74).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.
Dicker Data Company Profile (Get Rating)
