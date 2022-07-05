Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$16,575.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Kim Stewart-Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.05 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,575.00 ($11,352.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

