Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Up 4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 11,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.