Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

