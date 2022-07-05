Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 27.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $137,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,147. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.