Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.73 and last traded at $60.83. Approximately 1,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,467,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

