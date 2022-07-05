Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 882,506 shares.The stock last traded at $93.11 and had previously closed at $98.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

