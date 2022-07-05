Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.09

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 6695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

DSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diversey by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

