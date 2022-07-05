Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $174,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Doma by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,348. Doma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. Analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

