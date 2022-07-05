DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DBL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

