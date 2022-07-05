DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:DBL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.14.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.