Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRXGF. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.20) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

