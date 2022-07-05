DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $92,868.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00009543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

