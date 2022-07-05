Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 2.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 6,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,032,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.