Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 2.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 6,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,032,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

