DZ Bank Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.92. 43,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,987. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.