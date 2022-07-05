Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

