Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

