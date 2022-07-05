EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.61

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 288108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 680,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in EchoStar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

