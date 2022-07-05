Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Sirius XM by 339.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 262,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202,979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.