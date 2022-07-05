Econ Financial Services Corp Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 322.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

