Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $63,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.