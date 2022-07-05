Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FMB opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.