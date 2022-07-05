Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.