Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $1.88 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

