EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

EVAHF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,752. EGF Theramed Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

