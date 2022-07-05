Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $7,022.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00247814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,684,130 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.