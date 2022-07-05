Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Trading 17.6% Higher

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. 65,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 68,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

