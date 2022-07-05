Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Trading 17.6% Higher

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. 65,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 68,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
