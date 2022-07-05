Elementeum (ELET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,948.04

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Elementeum has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $9,948.04 and approximately $26.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.01033488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00092445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

