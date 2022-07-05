Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,112,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

