Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.17. 79,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 131,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$8.00 target price on Eloro Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.07.

In related news, Director Francis Sauve acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,917,643.25.

Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

